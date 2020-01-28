Today’s Headlines

SFMTA Gearing up for Car Free Market (SFGate)

Uber/Lyft Pickups Moved to Side Streets for ‘Better Market’ (SFExaminer)

And More on ‘Better Market’ (SFGate, CBSLocal)

Lime Knows if You’re Scooting on the Sidewalk (SFChron)

What’s Next for Scooters? (Citylab)

Tribe Contributes $1 Million to SMART Train Campaign (MarinIJ)

More on Transit Housing Bill (SFWeekly)

Transit Housing Bill Must Pass (Curbed)

Uber’s Response to Gig Worker Law (SFGate)

And the Road Widening Continues (MercNews)

Commentary: BART Needs Driverless Trains (MercNews)

Commentary: San Jose Fails to Preserve Downtown (MercNews)

