Today’s ‘Car Free’ Headlines

Private Cars Are Now Banned from Market Street and…

  • Saluting Generations of Advocates for Car-Free Market (SFChron)
  • Will Valencia be the Next Car-Free Street? (SFChron)
  • Fines for Driving Down Market Street (SFChron)
  • And More on Car-Free Market Street (HoodlineNBCBayAreaKCBS)
  • More on Charges Against Mohammed Nuru (SFChronSFExaminer)
  • More on Transit Housing Bill (SFChron)
  • More on Housing in Union Square Proposal (SFExaminer)
  • Map of Where Motorists are Hitting Cyclists and Peds (Berkeleyside)
  • More Cash for SMART Train Tax Fight (MarinIJ)
  • Letters: Why I won’t Take BART (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: A Vote Against Transit Housing Bill a Vote for Homelessness (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Want Millennials to Stay in S.F.? (SFChron)

