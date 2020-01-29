Today’s ‘Car Free’ Headlines

Private Cars Are Now Banned from Market Street and…

Saluting Generations of Advocates for Car-Free Market (SFChron)

Will Valencia be the Next Car-Free Street? (SFChron)

Fines for Driving Down Market Street (SFChron)

And More on Car-Free Market Street (Hoodline, NBCBayArea, KCBS)

More on Charges Against Mohammed Nuru (SFChron, SFExaminer)

More on Transit Housing Bill (SFChron)

More on Housing in Union Square Proposal (SFExaminer)

Map of Where Motorists are Hitting Cyclists and Peds (Berkeleyside)

More Cash for SMART Train Tax Fight (MarinIJ)

Letters: Why I won’t Take BART (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: A Vote Against Transit Housing Bill a Vote for Homelessness (SFChron)

Commentary: Want Millennials to Stay in S.F.? (SFChron)

