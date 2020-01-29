Today’s ‘Car Free’ Headlines
Private Cars Are Now Banned from Market Street and…
- Saluting Generations of Advocates for Car-Free Market (SFChron)
- Will Valencia be the Next Car-Free Street? (SFChron)
- Fines for Driving Down Market Street (SFChron)
- And More on Car-Free Market Street (Hoodline, NBCBayArea, KCBS)
- More on Charges Against Mohammed Nuru (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- More on Transit Housing Bill (SFChron)
- More on Housing in Union Square Proposal (SFExaminer)
- Map of Where Motorists are Hitting Cyclists and Peds (Berkeleyside)
- More Cash for SMART Train Tax Fight (MarinIJ)
- Letters: Why I won’t Take BART (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: A Vote Against Transit Housing Bill a Vote for Homelessness (SFChron)
- Commentary: Want Millennials to Stay in S.F.? (SFChron)
