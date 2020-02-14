Today’s Headlines
- Free BART Weekend Tickets (SFExaminer)
- BART Assigning Officers to High-Crime Stations (EastBayTimes)
- End of $3 Parking at BART (SFChron)
- Combine Housing and Transportation Measures? (SanJoseSpotlight)
- Panhandle Intersection Gets New Safety Features (Hoodline)
- Oakland’s New Mopeds (SFChron)
- ‘Van Mission’ Neighborhood? (SFChron, Curbed)
- Driver Arrested in Mission Crash (SFExaminer)
- How to Feel Better About Climate Change (SFGate)
- Commentary: High-Speed Rail is Worth It (SFChron)
- Commentary: Palo Alto’s Transportation History (PaloAltoOnline)
