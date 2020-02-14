Today’s Headlines

  • Free BART Weekend Tickets (SFExaminer)
  • BART Assigning Officers to High-Crime Stations (EastBayTimes)
  • End of $3 Parking at BART (SFChron)
  • Combine Housing and Transportation Measures? (SanJoseSpotlight)
  • Panhandle Intersection Gets New Safety Features (Hoodline)
  • Oakland’s New Mopeds (SFChron)
  • ‘Van Mission’ Neighborhood? (SFChron, Curbed)
  • Driver Arrested in Mission Crash (SFExaminer)
  • How to Feel Better About Climate Change (SFGate)
  • Commentary: High-Speed Rail is Worth It (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Palo Alto’s Transportation History (PaloAltoOnline)

