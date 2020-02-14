Today’s Headlines

Free BART Weekend Tickets (SFExaminer)

BART Assigning Officers to High-Crime Stations (EastBayTimes)

End of $3 Parking at BART (SFChron)

Combine Housing and Transportation Measures? (SanJoseSpotlight)

Panhandle Intersection Gets New Safety Features (Hoodline)

Oakland’s New Mopeds (SFChron)

‘Van Mission’ Neighborhood? (SFChron, Curbed)

Driver Arrested in Mission Crash (SFExaminer)

How to Feel Better About Climate Change (SFGate)

Commentary: High-Speed Rail is Worth It (SFChron)

Commentary: Palo Alto’s Transportation History (PaloAltoOnline)

Streetsblog San Francisco will not publish on President’s Day, Monday, February 17