Today’s Headlines

Car-Free Market Street Better for Cyclists, Transit (SFChron)

Car-Free Market Had Minimal Effect on Side Streets (SFExaminer)

The E-Bike Pricing Shakeup (Curbed)

Scooters Under Control (Slate)

Testing BART’s Trip Planner (ABC7)

BART Employees Working Excessive Overtime (SFChron)

Uber and Lyft Making Global Warming Worse (Axios)

New Features of the Urban Landscape (SFChron)

San Jose Approves Combined Hotel/Condo Near Diridon (EastBayTimes)

Fare Increases on Vallejo Ferry (DailyRepublic)

Letters: The Growing Diversity of Cyclists (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

We need safer streets now. We need better transit. We need your help covering and advocating for these issues. Won’t you contribute? Thanks!