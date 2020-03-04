Today’s Headlines

Voters Reject SMART Train Tax Extension (SFGate, MarinIJ)

Contra Costa Rejects Transit Tax (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

What S.F. Could do Better to Decarbonize Transportation (PublicPress)

Supes Approve Upper Market Navigation Center (SFExaminer)

Motorist Crashes into Berkeley Encampment (Berkeleyside)

Revamping Berkeley’s Civic Center (Berkeleyside)

Burlingame Motorist Rams Four Teens (SFGate)

San Jose Tiny House Community for Homeless (Curbed)

Facts About Ocean Beach (Curbed)

Letters: Rant About Biking Lanes (SFChron)

Book Review: The Environment, Density and Housing (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Sreetsblog USA

How long have you been reading Streetsblog without supporting our work? Yes, you (Maybe?) Turn over a new leaf and donate today