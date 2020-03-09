Today’s Headlines
- How Building Roads Makes Traffic Worse (Curbed)
- More on Traffic (SFChron)
- SMART and GG Transit Disinfect (MarinIJ)
- Lime Can’t Use ‘Gig’ Juicers (SFChron)
- Motorist Hits Pedestrian on Valencia (Hoodline)
- Motorists Fail to Stop at Crosswalks (MercNews)
- Commercial Vacancy Tax Prevails (SFChron)
- Tech Workers Told to Work from Home (SFChron)
- COVID-19 and Empty Streets Around the World (SFGate)
- Homelessness and COVID-19 (SFChron)
- History of Chinatown’s Landmarks (Curbed)
- How a Muni Driver Didn’t Notice Porno on His Bus (SFGate)
