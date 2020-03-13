Today’s Headlines
- BARTs Emergency Plans (SFChron)
- BART Could Lose $3.5 Million Per Week (SFGate)
- Fewer Riders for Transit or Uber (Mashable)
- BART to Pay $6.3 Million in Officer Shooting (SFGate, SFChron, MarinIJ)
- More on Cities and Public Transit and COVID-19 (VOX)
- San Francisco’s New Sidewalk Hand Washing Stations (Hoodline)
- How San Francisco is Dealing with the Virus (Curbed)
- New Playground in the Tenderloin (SFChron)
- Uber/Lyft Forced to be More Transparent (PublicPress)
- NIMBYs Force an Oakland Bar to Close (SFChron)
- Commentary: Finish High-speed Rail (SFChron)
