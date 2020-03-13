Today’s Headlines

BARTs Emergency Plans (SFChron)

BART Could Lose $3.5 Million Per Week (SFGate)

Fewer Riders for Transit or Uber (Mashable)

BART to Pay $6.3 Million in Officer Shooting (SFGate, SFChron, MarinIJ)

More on Cities and Public Transit and COVID-19 (VOX)

San Francisco’s New Sidewalk Hand Washing Stations (Hoodline)

How San Francisco is Dealing with the Virus (Curbed)

New Playground in the Tenderloin (SFChron)

Uber/Lyft Forced to be More Transparent (PublicPress)

NIMBYs Force an Oakland Bar to Close (SFChron)

Commentary: Finish High-speed Rail (SFChron)

