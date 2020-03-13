Today’s Headlines

  • BARTs Emergency Plans (SFChron)
  • BART Could Lose $3.5 Million Per Week (SFGate)
  • Fewer Riders for Transit or Uber (Mashable)
  • BART to Pay $6.3 Million in Officer Shooting (SFGate, SFChron, MarinIJ)
  • More on Cities and Public Transit and COVID-19 (VOX)
  • San Francisco’s New Sidewalk Hand Washing Stations (Hoodline)
  • How San Francisco is Dealing with the Virus (Curbed)
  • New Playground in the Tenderloin (SFChron)
  • Uber/Lyft Forced to be More Transparent (PublicPress)
  • NIMBYs Force an Oakland Bar to Close (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Finish High-speed Rail (SFChron)

