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Headlines, April 16

8:13 AM PDT on April 16, 2026
Headlines, April 16
  • SMART Train Ridership Up (PressDemocrat)
  • San Jose Makes Transit Funding Plans (EastBayTimes)
  • How is Caltrain Funded? (PaloAltoPost)
  • Protests Over Proposed Housing Above Safeway (SFGate)
  • Berkeley Raises Threshold to ‘Landmark’ Buildings (Berkeleyside)
  • SF Crash Investigated as Homicide (EastBayTimes)
  • But I Saw a Cyclist Run a Stop Sign Once (SFChron)
  • More on Planned I-80 Closure (Berkeleyside, KTVU)
  • Turning I-580 Breakdown Lane into a Carpool Lane (SFChron)
  • Commentary: A Review of SMART Funding Measure (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: Reviewing the Political Realities of Sunset Dunes (SFChron)

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