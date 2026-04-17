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today's headlines

Headlines, April 17

8:00 AM PDT on April 17, 2026
Headlines, April 17
  • West Oakland BART to get 240 Homes (SFChron)
  • SMART Expands Fuel Options (MarinIJ)
  • New Park for S.F. Marina (SFChron)
  • S.F.’s ‘Street Parks’ (SFChron)
  • Anti-Sunset Dunes Cranks Still Cranking (MissionLocal)
  • Cable Car Turnaround and Sidewalk Came out of Nowhere (SFGate)
  • Business Fund Plan for Downtown S.F. (SFStandard, KRON4)
  • Hayward Declares that Maybe Life is More Important than Motoring Convenience (EastBayTimes)
  • More on I-80 Closure (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Debate Over Fining Property Owner for Destroying Trees (Oaklandside)
  • Events to Celebrate ‘Earth Day’ (SFExaminer)

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