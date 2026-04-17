Headlines, April 17
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Mayor Gloria’s Budget Has Deep Cuts for Safety and Bicycle Program for the San Diego Department of Transportation
Gloria when running for re-election in 2024, "Even in a difficult budget year we still put good money towards our Vision Zero plans.” Gloria's 2026 budget: Elimination of funding for the multi-modal team at SDDOT.
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