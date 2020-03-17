Today’s Headlines

Bay Area to Shelter in Place (SFChron, SFGate1, SFGate2, SFExaminer, Curbed, Hoodline)

Getting Around During “Shelter in Place” if you Must (Curbed)

“Shelter in Place” is About Education, Not Enforcement (Hoodline)

Public Transit During “Shelter in Place” (ABC7)

Muni Losing $1 Million Per Day (SFExaminer)

Amtrak Held by San Leandro Fire (EastBayTimes)

More on Traffic Dropping (EastBayTimes)

More on Eviction Moratorium (Curbed)

Food Supply Chains are Fine Despite Temporarily Empty Shelves (SFGate)

The Bay Area’s Fallout Shelters (SFGate)

Commentary: Bay Area Can Beat COVID-19 Together (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA