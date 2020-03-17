Today’s Headlines
- Bay Area to Shelter in Place (SFChron, SFGate1, SFGate2, SFExaminer, Curbed, Hoodline)
- Getting Around During “Shelter in Place” if you Must (Curbed)
- “Shelter in Place” is About Education, Not Enforcement (Hoodline)
- Public Transit During “Shelter in Place” (ABC7)
- Muni Losing $1 Million Per Day (SFExaminer)
- Amtrak Held by San Leandro Fire (EastBayTimes)
- More on Traffic Dropping (EastBayTimes)
- More on Eviction Moratorium (Curbed)
- Food Supply Chains are Fine Despite Temporarily Empty Shelves (SFGate)
- The Bay Area’s Fallout Shelters (SFGate)
- Commentary: Bay Area Can Beat COVID-19 Together (EastBayTimes)
