Today’s Headlines

85 Percent Drop in BART Ridership (SFChron)

More on COVID-19 Impact on Transit (SFGate, NYTimes, KRON4)

Virus Stalls Push for Mega-measure (MarinIJ)

Lockdown Helps Illustrate Induced Demand (EastBayTimes)

Calm Streets on Day One of Shelter-in-Place (SFChron)

Bay Area Lockdown isn’t on European Scales… Yet (Curbed)

Millions Cope with the Lockdown in San Francisco (SFGate)

Lime Pauses Scooter Operations in Some Locations (TechCrunch)

Housing Construction Continues (SFChron)

Van Driver Hits 11-year-old (Hoodline)

More Assistance for Private Car Storage Under COVID-19 (SFGate, SFExaminer, Curbed)

Homeless Response Teams Focus on COVID-19 (SFExaminer)

