  • 85 Percent Drop in BART Ridership (SFChron)
  • More on COVID-19 Impact on Transit (SFGateNYTimesKRON4)
  • Virus Stalls Push for Mega-measure (MarinIJ)
  • Lockdown Helps Illustrate Induced Demand (EastBayTimes)
  • Calm Streets on Day One of Shelter-in-Place (SFChron)
  • Bay Area Lockdown isn’t on European Scales… Yet (Curbed)
  • Millions Cope with the Lockdown in San Francisco (SFGate)
  • Lime Pauses Scooter Operations in Some Locations (TechCrunch)
  • Housing Construction Continues (SFChron)
  • Van Driver Hits 11-year-old (Hoodline)
  • More Assistance for Private Car Storage Under COVID-19 (SFGate, SFExaminer, Curbed)
  • Homeless Response Teams Focus on COVID-19 (SFExaminer)

