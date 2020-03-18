Today’s Headlines
- 85 Percent Drop in BART Ridership (SFChron)
- More on COVID-19 Impact on Transit (SFGate, NYTimes, KRON4)
- Virus Stalls Push for Mega-measure (MarinIJ)
- Lockdown Helps Illustrate Induced Demand (EastBayTimes)
- Calm Streets on Day One of Shelter-in-Place (SFChron)
- Bay Area Lockdown isn’t on European Scales… Yet (Curbed)
- Millions Cope with the Lockdown in San Francisco (SFGate)
- Lime Pauses Scooter Operations in Some Locations (TechCrunch)
- Housing Construction Continues (SFChron)
- Van Driver Hits 11-year-old (Hoodline)
- More Assistance for Private Car Storage Under COVID-19 (SFGate, SFExaminer, Curbed)
- Homeless Response Teams Focus on COVID-19 (SFExaminer)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?