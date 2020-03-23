This Week (in Webinars): SFBC Board, Carrying Stuff by Bike, Mixed Use

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all in-person events have been cancelled. Here is a short list of what Streetsblog could find that’s a webinar/online.

San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Board Meeting. All members are invited to join via Zoom or phone. Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/480268793 Meeting ID: 480 268 793 or call 669-900-6833, Tuesday, March 24, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday Carrying Things by Bike. Learn about how to carry loads of different sizes, with on-the-body and on-the-bike options. Webinar covers bike racks and bags, cargo bikes and trailers, and transporting children and pets by bike. Register to join the meeting by Zoom. Wednesday, March 25, 7 p.m.-8 p.m.

Taking Mixed-Use to the Next Level. Hear from developers, designers, and city representatives about the opportunities and challenges that come with making the most of the space we have. A link to this webinar will be sent to registrants in advance of the program. Email request to: publicprograms@spur.org, 415-781-8726. Thursday, March 26, 12:30 p.m. Thursday Van Ness BRT Community Advisory Committee. Remote meetings can be accessed by Skype, from your browser or via telephone. Please be sure to mute your microphone when you are not speaking to ensure others are able to hear. From your browser, navigate to meeting online at the meeting time. For Skype, select “Join Skype Meeting” on meeting agenda. From your telephone call 415.646.2800 and enter Conference ID 545788#. Thursday, March 26, 6 p.m.

Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.