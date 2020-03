Today’s Headlines

Where Stimulus Money will go in Bay Area (SFChron)

$1.3 Billion Could Go to Bay Area Transit (EastBayTimes)

Stimulus Funding Called ‘Critical’ for BART (SFExaminer)

Muni Operator Tests Positive (SFExaminer)

VTA Shuts Down Rail Service (SFGate)

Why Can’t BART Eliminate Fares? (SFGate)

SFO Provides Late Night Bus Service (EastBayTimes)

Upper Haight Construction Continues (Hoodline)

Rental Market Plunges (Curbed)

Bay Area’s Largest Housing Development Appears Dead (SFChron)

Funnies in the Times of Corona (SFGate)

Commentary: Stop Prioritizing Cars in the Public ROW (Governing)

