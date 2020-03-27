Today’s Headlines
- BART Considers Eliminating Sunday Service (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- More on Muni, VTA Suspending Rail (SFChron, SFExaminer, Hoodline)
- Caltrain, SamTrans Await Help from Feds (DailiyJournal)
- Parking Lots at Lands End, Ocean Beach to Close (SFExaminer)
- More Parks and Beaches Closing (SFChron)
- More on Real Estate and COVID-19 (SFGate)
- All American Marine to Finish Hydrogen Ferry (WorkBoat)
- Photos of Isolation (SFChron)
- Commentary: More Hotels for the Un-housed (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: What we Must Do for the Homeless (SFChron)
- Commentary: Please Stay Home (MarinIJ)
