Today’s Headlines

BART Considers Eliminating Sunday Service (SFChron, SFExaminer)

More on Muni, VTA Suspending Rail (SFChron, SFExaminer, Hoodline)

Caltrain, SamTrans Await Help from Feds (DailiyJournal)

Parking Lots at Lands End, Ocean Beach to Close (SFExaminer)

More Parks and Beaches Closing (SFChron)

More on Real Estate and COVID-19 (SFGate)

All American Marine to Finish Hydrogen Ferry (WorkBoat)

Photos of Isolation (SFChron)

Commentary: More Hotels for the Un-housed (SFExaminer)

Commentary: What we Must Do for the Homeless (SFChron)

Commentary: Please Stay Home (MarinIJ)

