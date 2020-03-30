This Week Online: Project Delivery, Bike Ambassador, Bike Theft Prevention

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all in-person events have been cancelled. Here is a list of what Streetsblog could find that’s a webinar/online.

  • Tuesday Improving Project Delivery in the Bay Area. Hear about SPUR’s recommendations for better governance of transit projects. Tuesday, March 31, 12:30 p.m., A link to this webinar will be sent to registrants in advance of the program. Email address: publicprograms@spur.org. Phone: 415-781-8726.
  • Tuesday Bike Ambassador Training. Learn how to get involved with the movement for better biking at this Bike Ambassador training webinar with Bike East Bay. Tuesday, March 31, 6-8 p.m., email to register and for webinar details:
  • Wednesday Bike Theft Prevention. Learn how to protect your bike from theft with experts from Bike East Bay. Wednesday, April 1, 7-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link here.
  • Thursday SFMTA Budget Open House. The SFMTA is holding an Online Budget Open House. Review the budget and submit questions in advance. Thursday, April 2, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Twitter: @SFMTA_Muni / Facebook: SFMTA_Muni / Live feed: SFMTA.com/budget, email to participate in online webinar to adrienne.heim@sfmta.com.
  • Thursday The Pandemic’s Disastrous Impact on Transit Funding. Join SPUR for a talk about emergency funding from state and federal sources for transit. How can transit emerge from this crisis stronger? ​​​​​​Thursday, April 2, 12:30 p.m. A link to this webinar will be sent to registrants in advance of the program. Email address: publicprograms@spur.org. Phone: 415-781-8726.
  • Friday Virtual Women Bike Coffee Club.Women Bike SF Coffee Club is going digital. Friday, April 3, 8-9 a.m., Zoom address.
  • Friday Building a Resilient Workplace. Join SPUR and learn how companies designed workplaces to function during an emergency. Friday, April 3, 12:30 p.m. A link to this webinar will be sent to registrants in advance of the program. Email address: publicprograms@spur.org. Phone: 415-781-8726

Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.

