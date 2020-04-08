Today’s Headlines

Transit Repairs Underway During Lockdown (Citylab)

More on Dwindling BART Ridership (Curbed)

Another Roundup of Transit Cutbacks (EastBayTimes)

Transit Service in Cities During Lockdowns (NLC)

Transit Busker During Lockdown (SFWeekly)

The Ends of Muni Lines (BoldItalic)

Social Distancing Seems to be Working (SFGate)

Work on Tamalpais Junction Sidewalks Starts (MarinIJ)

Battle Over Hotel Rooms for Homeless (Hoodline)

Things to Enjoy in Golden Gate Park (SFChron)

Commentary: Virus Shows Transit’s Mission (Citylab)

Commentary: Trump Doubles Down on Climate Change (EastBayTimes)

