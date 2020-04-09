Today’s Headlines

BART Cuts Back to Two Trains Per Hour (SFChron)

Muni Drivers Fear Virus (Fox2, MissionLocal)

VTA Light Rail Service Resumes (KPIX5)

Transit Battered by Lockdown (NYTimes)

Supe Wants to Keep Great Highway Car Free (SFExaminer)

Open/Closed Parks this Weekend (SFChron)

City Expands Toilets, Hand Washing Stations (Hoodline)

SF To Rent Hotel Rooms for Homeless (Curbed)

How Long Will “Shelter in Place” Continue? (SFGate, EastBayTimes)

Berkeley Lockdown from the Sky (Berkeleyside)

Victory Gardens Come Back (SFChron)

Commentary: Pride Parade Should be Cancelled (Curbed)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?