Today’s Headlines

  • Transit Struggles in the Time of COVID (SFChron)
  • BART’s Future Hinges on Emergency Funding (SFExaminer)
  • Will Transit Recover? (Bloomberg)
  • Cable Car Shops Focus on Maintenance (PublicPress)
  • BART’s Near-Empty Parking Lots (SFChron)
  • More on Natoli’s Appointment to SFMTA Board (SFChron, SFExaminer)
  • More Pics of Oakland’s ‘Slow Streets’ (SFGate)
  • S.F. Mayor Discusses Future of Big Events (SFGate)
  • County Can Seize Buildings for COVID Relief (Curbed)
  • Designs for Berkeley Civic Center Park (Berkeleyside)
  • Cellist Serenades Page Street Neighbors (Hoodline)
  • Commentary: A Sci-Fi San Francisco (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?