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today's headlines

Headlines, May 8

8:02 AM PDT on May 8, 2026
Headlines, May 8
  • Gubernatorial Candidates on HSR (NBCBayArea)
  • Why DC’s Metro Wants to Automate (Bloomberg/CityLab)
  • Muir Woods Shuttle to Sausalito Ferry Dock Cut (SFChron)
  • Cable Cars are Still Worth it (SFChron)
  • SoMa Affordable Housing Project to Provide Dozens of New Units (SFExaminer)
  • Mission Bay is Surging (MissionLocal)
  • Cost of Driving Going up (Oaklandside)
  • Letters: E-Bike Regulatory Confusion Caused by Feds (MercNews)
  • Commentary: Uber wants a World Where it Can Get Away with Anything (SFStandard)
  • Commentary: Let’s Do a Better Embarcadero (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Transit Agencies Have Earned our Support (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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