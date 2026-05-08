Headlines, May 8
By Roger Rudick
8:02 AM PDT on May 8, 2026
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog San Francisco
Friday Video: What Your Refrigerator Can Teach You About Saving Lives on the Roads
Refrigerator door alarms stop us from accidentally spoiling our groceries. Why should't infrastructure stop us from killing each other?
May 7, 2026
E-Bikes And Scooters Are Getting Even Safer In Europe: Data
Injury rates for e-bike and scooter users are plummeting in Europe even as the use of those devices has exploded since 2021.
May 7, 2026
Gas Taxes and High-Speed Rail, What We Can Learn from the Candidates’ Debate
Earlier this week, the six highest-polling candidates for Governor of California met on a debate stage to make their case to California voters. There was no mention of the state’s transit funding crisis, ways the state could stop the flood of traffic deaths, or the need for more resilient cities from either the candidates or the governor.
May 7, 2026
Talking Headways: The Art of the Bus
Stephanie Dockery discusses the intersection of public art and public transit.
May 7, 2026
Headlines, May 7
May 7, 2026