Today’s Headlines
- Muni Fares to Rise (SFExaminer)
- BART to Enforce Mask Orders (EastBayTimes)
- More on S.F.’s ‘Slow Streets’ (SFChron, PublicPress, SFBay)
- More on MTC Framework for Financial Aid to Transit (DanvilleSanRamon)
- SamTrans Reduces Service (SFBay)
- What Transit Could Look Like in Silicon Valley, San Jose (SFGate)
- Muni’s New Way of Generating Prediction Times (MassTransit)
- Pittsburg to Buy Land Near BART Station (EastBayTimes)
- Could Transit Never be the Same? (CityMetric)
- Neighborhood Walks as Micro Travel (Berkeleyside)
- Artists Decorate Upper Haight Storefronts (Hoodline)
- Commentary: Earth Day Needs Bipartisanship (EastBayTimes)
