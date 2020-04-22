Today’s Headlines

Muni Fares to Rise (SFExaminer)

BART to Enforce Mask Orders (EastBayTimes)

More on S.F.’s ‘Slow Streets’ (SFChron, PublicPress, SFBay)

More on MTC Framework for Financial Aid to Transit (DanvilleSanRamon)

SamTrans Reduces Service (SFBay)

What Transit Could Look Like in Silicon Valley, San Jose (SFGate)

Muni’s New Way of Generating Prediction Times (MassTransit)

Pittsburg to Buy Land Near BART Station (EastBayTimes)

Could Transit Never be the Same? (CityMetric)

Neighborhood Walks as Micro Travel (Berkeleyside)

Artists Decorate Upper Haight Storefronts (Hoodline)

Commentary: Earth Day Needs Bipartisanship (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?