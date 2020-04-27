This Week: Housing, Bike Civics, Board Meeting
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all in-person events have been cancelled. Here is a list of online/webinar events this week.
- Tuesday How to Make the Bay Area Affordable. How many homes should we have built over the last twenty years and how much needs to be built over the next 50 to get the Bay Area’s housing market back on track? A new report from SPUR addresses the issue. Tuesday, April 28, 12:30 p.m. A link to this webinar will be sent to registrants in advance of the program. Email: publicprograms@spur.org, call 415-781-8726, or register here.
- Tuesday Bike Civics. Learn about action you can take to improve streets for bicycling in your neighborhood. Tuesday, April 28, 5-6:30 p.m. Register to receive webinar links and materials by email. Please email Susie@BikeEastBay.org if you would like to participate but have technology concerns or access limitations.
- Tuesday Bicycle Coalition Board Meeting. SF Bicycle Coalition members are invited to attend all board meetings. Tuesday, April 28, 6:30-8:30 p.m. To receive the link to the Zoom meeting, register here. For call-in instructions, email susan@sfbike.org.
- Wednesday What’s the Future of the Central Valley? Learn about the role the Central Valley will play in the Bay Area of the future. Wednesday, April 29, 12:30 p.m. A link to this webinar will be sent to registrants in advance of the program. Email address: publicprograms@spur.org, call 510-827-1900, or register here.
- Wednesday Carry Stuff on Your Bike. Learn how to haul groceries and other packages on your bike. Wednesday, April 29, 7-8 p.m. Register for the webinar here.
- Thursday San Francisco for Kids. Join SPUR for a set of rapid-fire presentations on how cities and advocacy organizations are working to make San Francisco friendly to children and families. Thursday, April 30, 12:30 p.m., A link to this webinar will be sent to registrants in advance of the program. Email: publicprograms@spur.org, call 415-781-8726, or register here.
- Friday Women Bike Virtual Coffee Club. While we’re all sheltering in place, the club will go digital. Friday, May 1, 8-9 a.m. Depending on the number of people who RSVP, it may break out into “Zoom Breakout Rooms” to chat in small groups. Register in advance here. Never used Zoom before? Email kelsey@sfbike.org and she’ll walk you through it beforehand.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.