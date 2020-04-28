Today’s Headlines

SF Expands Street Closures (PublicPress)

More on JFK/John F. Shelley Closures (SFGate, SFExaminer, Curbed)

Alameda to Launch ‘Slow Streets’ Program (EastBayTimes)

Cycling Picks up During Pandemic (SmartCitiesDive)

Transit Agencies Plan for New Normal (CNN)

How Will Public Transit Recover? (Brink)

Shelter in Place Extended Through May (SFExaminer, Curbed)

Cyclist Crashes in Sea Cliff (SFGate, SFExaminer)

More Street Festivals Cancelled (SFExaminer)

BIRD Scooters Lays off 400 People (SFGate)

Is ‘Quarantine Fatigue’ Causing Slight Uptick in Traffic (ABC7)

Commentary: SFMTA Should Reconsider Fare Increase (SFExaminer)

