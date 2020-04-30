Today’s Headlines

Adapting Transit to a Pandemic (SFGate)

Pandemic and Rethinking Commuting (PaloAltoOnline)

More on Supes and Muni Fare Hike (SFGate)

BART Battery, Over Social Distancing? (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

Newsom to Close All State Parks and Beaches (SFChron)

Supes Consider Sanctioned Encampments in Parks, Parking Lots (SFChron, SFWeekly)

Extended Shelter in Place has Fewer Restrictions (SFExaminer, SFWeekly, EastBayTimes)

Bay Area Compliance with Shelter Orders (KQED)

CHP Cracks Down on ‘Outrageous Speeding’ (MercNews)

Unsung Essential Workers: Garbage Collectors (Hoodline)

History, Racism and Oakland’s Housing (Curbed)

Commentary: Love the Park You’re Near (SFExaminer)

