This Week: Ask SFBC, Pandemic and Housing, Urban Biking
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all in-person events have been cancelled. Here is a list of online/webinar events this week.
- Tuesday Ask San Francisco Bicycle Coalition’s Brian Wiedenmeier. Curious about SFBC’s work? Have a question about a specific street? Wondering how COVID-19 will change biking in SF? Ask SF Bicycle Coalition Executive Director Brian Wiedenmeier ANY question you want. Tuesday, May 5, instagram.com/sfbike
- Wednesday The Pandemic and Housing. What lasting impacts will the pandemic have on the future of the housing market? Join SPUR for a discussion. Wednesday, May 6, 12:30 p.m. A link to this webinar will be sent to registrants in advance of the program. Email: publicprograms@spur.org, call 415-781-8726, or register HERE.
- Wednesday Urban Biking Basics with JUMP. Learn the basics of biking in San Francisco at the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition’s Urban Biking Basics Webinar. Presented in partnership with JUMP. Wednesday, May 6, 5-6 p.m. Register for Zoom link HERE.
- Wednesday Bike Theft Prevention. Join Bike East Bay for a discussion on how to protect your bike from theft and strategies for how to recover a bike if it’s stolen. Wednesday, May 6, 7-8 p.m. Register for the Zoom link HERE.
- Thursday Breaking Away Rewatchables. Join the SFBC for a discussion of everybody’s favorite coming-of-age/cycling movie. Thursday, May 7, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link HERE.
- Thursday Women Bike Book Club. Everyone is invited to discuss biking, feminism, and the intersection of the two. Thursday, May 7, 6-7:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link HERE.
- Sunday Bike Camping Basics. This one-hour class will cover all of the basic skills needed to plan a fun, comfortable, and safe bike-camping trip. Sunday, May 10, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link HERE.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.