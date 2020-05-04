Today’s Headlines

Bike Shops are Booming (SFExaminer)

Bikes as Post Lockdown Commuter Option (ABCNews)

Housing Supply, Demand and Pricing (Curbed)

More Accounts of Motorists and Extreme Speeding (EastBayTimes)

SF Transit Advocate Shot in Mission District (SFChron)

VTA to Require Face Coverings (CBSLocal)

Cyclist Collides with Pedestrian (SFGate, Berkeleyside)

Hit & Run Driver Kills San Mateo Man (SFGate)

San Francisco’s Skyscraper War (SFGate)

Commentary: Keep Golf Courses Public (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Parklets Needed More than Ever (SFExaminer)

