Training Ramps up for BRT, Opening Date Still Unclear

AC Transit reiterates to motorists to get outta the damn bus lane... plus some thoughts on fares

Part of International Boulevard's new left-hand, bus-only lane. Photo: AC Transit
Part of International Boulevard's new left-hand, bus-only lane. Photo: AC Transit

AC Transit has issued a stern warning to motorists to stay out of the bus-only lanes on International Boulevard, as it enters the final phase of operator training for its Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system from San Leandro to downtown Oakland. While this is certainly a good indication that the region’s first, long-delayed BRT line is nearing completion, an opening date has still not been pegged.

“The pandemic has halted non-essential components of BRT,” explained Robert Lyles, a spokesman for AC Transit. “Social distancing requirements have also slowed efforts of our construction crews.”

Part of a flyer warning motorists to stay out of the dang bus lane. Source: AC Transit
Part of a flyer warning motorists to stay out of the dang bus lane. Source: AC Transit

“We have been conducting BRT operator training for several months,” he added. “An unimpeded lane allows us to continue operator training.”

20190916-153522-original_crop

But advocates, including those who first lobbied for the project, took the new warnings to motorists as a clear signal that the opening date is nigh:

“We need more BRT in the Bay Area, and International Boulevard is an excellent corridor for it, as one of AC Transit’s highest ridership corridors,” wrote Ian Griffiths, co-founder and director of the advocacy group Seamless Bay Area, in an email to Streetsblog.

By the way, that’s not a typo in the tweet from current SFMTA Local Government Affairs Manager Joél Ramos: he started lobbying professionally for BRT on International Boulevard some fourteen years ago.

As previously reported, between the environmental studies, the outreach, the engineering, and the construction, it’s taken since 1997 to get 7.6 miles of dedicated transit lane on International. “We’re at the very, very end” of the $240 million project, said AC Transit’s Robert del Rosario to a SPUR audience on bus transit in February. At the meeting, del Rosario said Oakland’s BRT project would open in May. It was originally supposed to open in 2016, but that was pushed back first to 2017 and then 2019.

But one might think that before investing so much time and money on BRT, AC Transit and the powers-that-be would have prioritized integrating fares with the BART line that it parallels, so riders aren’t double-dinged if they transfer. Physically, AC Transit’s BRT system “has been designed to encourage transfers, but the fare structure discourages transfers,” wrote Griffiths. “To optimize the efficiency of the system, people should be encouraged to take both BART and AC Transit in the most efficient combination possible to get to their destination.”

A rendering of Oakland's 'Bus Rapid Transit' project with buses and passengers. Image: AC Transit
A rendering of Oakland’s ‘Bus Rapid Transit’ project with buses and passengers. Image: AC Transit

There’s no questioning that International BRT will be a immense improvement over current bus services. But as advocates from overseas have long suggested, important ‘soft’ transit improvements, such as simple, striped bus-only lanes, coordinated schedules and transfers, and integrated fares should come before the big projects get underway. And yet 23 years and a couple of hundred million dollars after this BRT project began, riders will still have to pay nearly the price of two full fares to transfer between it and BART.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Oakland City Council Gives Final Approval to East Bay BRT

By Judy Silber |
The Oakland City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the 9.5-mile East Bay Bus Rapid Transit line that will run from downtown Oakland to San Leandro. The vote in Oakland follows a similar approval by San Leandro’s City Council on Monday. The dual approvals mark a huge victory for advocacy groups and AC Transit, which first […]

Why Matier & Ross Got It Wrong in Their Jab at East Bay BRT

By David Edmondson |
Cross-posted from Vibrant Bay Area, a new collaborative blog from urbanist writers around the Bay Area. AC Transit’s proposed East Bay Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line got a cheap kick in the gut yesterday from the Chronicle’s Matier & Ross. The duo took aim at the cost of BRT, a “jaw-dropping $18.7 million per mile,” but didn’t […]

Bay Area’s First BRT System Coming to the East Bay By 2016

By Aaron Bialick |
Transit riders in the East Bay will get a boost in 2016 with the arrival of the region’s first Bus Rapid Transit corridor, connecting San Leandro and Oakland. The project recently reached a major milestone with the release of its final environmental impact report (EIR). AC Transit will begin fielding public feedback on the EIR […]

SPUR Lunchtime Forum: East Bay Boulevards

By Robert Prinz |
From SPUR: Image Credit: Flickr user theoverheadwire In July, the city councils of Oakland and San Leandro approved bus-only lanes for AC Transit’s planned bus rapid transit line that will connect the downtowns of both cities. How might these investments reshape transit and travel in the East Bay, and how do International Boulevard and San Pablo […]

Oakland City Council Endorses BRT Routing for Further Study

By Michael Rhodes |
Image: AC Transit Bus Rapid Transit in the East Bay cleared an important hurdle yesterday as the Oakland City Council cast a unanimous vote in support of adopting a "locally preferred alternative" route. The route through Oakland would travel primarily on International Boulevard and Telegraph Avenue as part of a future AC Transit BRT corridor […]