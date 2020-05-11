This Week: Supplies, Grease, Bikeways
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all in-person events have been cancelled. Here is a list of online/webinar events this week.
- Monday/tonight! Ensuring Access to Supplies in a Time of Crisis. Shortages of crucial medical supplies, toilet paper, and other items have been part of the pandemic. Disasters can disrupt supply chains and the accessibility of essential items. Join SPUR and learn about what’s being done locally to keep necessary supplies in stock, and the lessons being learned for future disasters. Monday/tonight, May 11, 5 p.m. Click HERE to get a link to the event.
- Monday/tonight! How to Grease Your Chain. Learn when to lube, how to do it, and watch a live demo. Followed by a Q+A. Monday/tonight, May 11, 5-5:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link HERE.
- Tuesday Bike Civics Online: All About Bikeways. What are all the different kinds of bikeways and what’s the best solution for your neighborhood streets? Bike East Bay breaks it down in easy to understand language, no urban planning degree needed. Tuesday, May 12, 5-6:30 p.m. Register for the Zoom link HERE.
- Wednesday Bicycle Ambassador Training. This SF Bicycle Coalition training will prepare you to volunteer at Bike to Work Day, as well as at races, festivals, Service Stations and other events. Please note that you must be a current member of the SFBC to become a Bicycle Ambassador. Wednesday, May 13. Email for the Zoom link: education@sfbike.org.
- Wednesday Bike-Friendly Driver Workshop. Bike East Bay instructors discuss bike safety from a driver perspective and answer questions you might have about new bikeways. Wednesday, May 13, 7-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link HERE.
- Thursday Production, Protection, and Preservation in a Pandemic. Learn about the work of the Bay Area Housing Finance Authority (BAHFA) at this SPUR talk. Thursday, May 14, 10 a.m. Contact SPUR for a link to the event at publicprograms@spur.org or 415-781-8726 x132.
- Thursday Review the San Jose General Plan. San Jose is undertaking the second four-year review of its general plan, and the task force is wrapping up its work identifying recommendations before the plan heads to the city council this fall. Join SPUR for a discussion. Thursday, May 14, 12:30 p.m. Click HERE to get a link to the event.
- Thursday Communities Creating Conscious Spaces. A talk about how Bay Area nonprofits influence the urban setting. Hosted by Friends of the Urban Forest, featuring Imprint City, Alemany Farm, Literacy of Environmental Justice. Thursday, May 14, 5 p.m. Register for Webinar Link.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.