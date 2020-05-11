Today’s Headlines

Caltrain Faces Shutdown (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Transit Agencies Seek Aide (amNY)

BART Adds San Jose to its Map (SFChron)

Funding Approved for San Mateo Shuttle (SFGate)

Pandemic Means Lasting Changes to Urban Mobility (GovTech)

What Now for Bay Area Construction? (Bisnow)

Bay Area County Projected Opening Dates (SFGate)

The Fine Line of Sheltering in Place (SFExaminer)

Church Encourages Driving During Shelter-in-Place (MarinIJ)

Mobile COVID Testing Removes Car Barrier (KRCG)

The Week in San Francisco Photos, Shelter-in-Place, SROs, and More (KQED)

Commentary: Streets Should be for More than Commuting (HoustonChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?