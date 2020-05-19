Today’s Headlines

Long Wait to get a Bike (SFGate)

S.F. Retail Reopens (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Bay Area Biz Says Curbside Pickup Won’t Change Much (SFChron)

When Salesforce Reopens (SFChron)

Pandemics and Public Transit (CleanTechnica)

SMART to Takeover Freight Service (PressDemocrat)

Lawmaker Wants Fast Trains (Wired)

Politicians Who Got BART to San Jose Going (MercNews)

Warriors Hotel and Condos Face Key Vote (SFExaminer)

San Francisco May Expand Safe Sleeping Sites (SFChron, KQED, Curbed)

Drunk Drivers Just Continue to Drive–Until they Kill (EastBayTimes)

Vintage Photos on Telephone Poles (Hoodline)

