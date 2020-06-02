Today’s Headlines

Bike, Drive and Walk in Protest (KQED)

Oakland Police Kneel with Protesters (SFGate)

Police in Oakland, Walnut Creek, Tear Gas Demonstrators (SFChron)

Mass Gatherings Upend Any Hope of COVID Tracking (SFGate)

How COVID is Changing Space in the City (SFChron)

Tech Companies in No Hurry to Reopen Offices (SFChron)

Ambitious Bus Yard Development (Socketsite)

Lime, Bird Pull Scooters After Protests (Mashable)

Partnerships to Work ‘Last Mile’ Problem (GovTech)

Motorist Crashes into Pedestrian and Building (Hoodline)

Photos of Demonstrations at S.F. City Hall (SFExaminer, Hoodline)

Commentary: SMART Can Handle Freight (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?