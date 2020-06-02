Today’s Headlines

  • Bike, Drive and Walk in Protest (KQED)
  • Oakland Police Kneel with Protesters (SFGate)
  • Police in Oakland, Walnut Creek, Tear Gas Demonstrators (SFChron)
  • Mass Gatherings Upend Any Hope of COVID Tracking (SFGate)
  • How COVID is Changing Space in the City (SFChron)
  • Tech Companies in No Hurry to Reopen Offices (SFChron)
  • Ambitious Bus Yard Development (Socketsite)
  • Lime, Bird Pull Scooters After Protests (Mashable)
  • Partnerships to Work ‘Last Mile’ Problem (GovTech)
  • Motorist Crashes into Pedestrian and Building (Hoodline)
  • Photos of Demonstrations at S.F. City Hall (SFExaminer, Hoodline)
  • Commentary: SMART Can Handle Freight (MarinIJ)

