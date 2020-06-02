Today’s Headlines
- Bike, Drive and Walk in Protest (KQED)
- Oakland Police Kneel with Protesters (SFGate)
- Police in Oakland, Walnut Creek, Tear Gas Demonstrators (SFChron)
- Mass Gatherings Upend Any Hope of COVID Tracking (SFGate)
- How COVID is Changing Space in the City (SFChron)
- Tech Companies in No Hurry to Reopen Offices (SFChron)
- Ambitious Bus Yard Development (Socketsite)
- Lime, Bird Pull Scooters After Protests (Mashable)
- Partnerships to Work ‘Last Mile’ Problem (GovTech)
- Motorist Crashes into Pedestrian and Building (Hoodline)
- Photos of Demonstrations at S.F. City Hall (SFExaminer, Hoodline)
- Commentary: SMART Can Handle Freight (MarinIJ)
