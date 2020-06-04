Today’s Headlines

BART Station Closures During Protests (SFChron)

BART Expanding Clipper-Only Stations (MassTransit)

SMART Train Limits Cuts (MarinIJ)

Uber/Lyft and Curfews (WashPost)

S.F. Ends Curfew (SFExaminer, Hoodline, Curbed)

Berkeley Extends Curfew (Berkeleyside)

Thousands Pack Mission District (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Most Bay Area Protests Peaceful (SFGate)

Mass Protests vs. COVID (SFChron)

Breed Closes City Budget Deficit (SFExaminer)

Delivery Drones on the Bus? (VentureBeat)

Commentary: Supes Should Approve Natoli for SFMTA (BayAreaReporter)

