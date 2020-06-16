Today’s Headlines

More Delays to Central Subway (SFBay)

Caltrain Increases Service (ProgressiveRailroading)

More on Ferry Services Resuming (CBSBayArea)

Sonoma County Buses and COVID (ArgusCourier)

Restaurants and Retail Gradually Reopen (SFExaminer)

More Parks Reopen Around Bay Area (SFChron)

Updates on Protests (SFChron)

Man Who Wrote BLM on His Own Home Speaks About Video (SFChron)

What Would a Police-Free Oakland Look Like? (KQED)

Petition to Rename Sir Francis Drake (MarinIJ)

Skateboarders Bomb Street for BLM (Curbed)

Commentary: HSR-Hating Columnist Again Announces its Demise (EastBayTimes)

