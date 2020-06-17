Today’s Headlines

More on Latest Central Subway Delay (CBSBayArea)

More on Completion of New BART Stations (RailwayTech)

S.F.’s Budget Deficit, Tax Possibilities (SFExaminer)

Amtrak Ending Daily Long Distance Service (WashPost)

Man Pushed in front of BART Train (SFGate, EastBayTimes)

Streets Center of Protests Around the World (SFGate)

Motorists Rationalize Speed Over Safety (EastBayTimes)

Larch Street’s Encampments (SFChron)

Uber to Manage Marin Minibuses (FT)

That’s a Big Street Kitty (SFChron)

Riot Police Sans Muni (KQED)

