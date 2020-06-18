Today’s Headlines

Changes to Muni NextBus (SFBay)

Family of Oscar Grant Calls for BART Director to Resign (SFChron)

SMART Approves Budget (MarinIJ)

More on Uber Move into On-Demand Transit (TechCrunch, SFNews)

San Francisco Stirs Back to Life (SFChron)

Traffic and Transit Ridership Rising (NBCBayArea)

Fix Broken Sidewalks (NextCity)

What’s Reopening in San Mateo County (SFChron)

Where do You Need to Wear a Mask? (SFChron)

How to Ends Anti-Blackness in Cities (Curbed)

Where to Celebrate Juneteenth Virtually (SFChron)

Mask Use/Social Distancing in Asian Cities (SFGate)

Streetsblog San Francisco will be off tomorrow, Friday, June 19.

