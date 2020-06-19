Today’s Headlines

COVID’s Ongoing Impact on Public Transit (KQED)

Big Changes When Muni Returns In August (SFMTA)

Recovery Plans for Transit (SmartCitiesDive)

How To Open Your SF Street (Frisc)

SFPD Turned Off Body Cameras Before Illegal Raid on Journalist (SFChron)

Don’t Let A’s Stadium Hurt Port of Oakland (BizTimes)

Governor Newsom Orders Masks Statewide (SFGate, East Bay Times)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog San Francisco is publishing minimally today in commemoration of Juneteenth.

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?