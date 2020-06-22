Today’s Headlines
- On BART’s New Stations (SFChron)
- BART Train Decouples (NBCBayArea)
- More on Changes Planned for Muni Rail (SFGate)
- More on Transit Construction Streamlining Bill (MarinIJ)
- Google Maps to Add “First Mile” Transit (9to5Google)
- More on Assembly Attempt to Kill HSR (SFChron)
- Motorist Kills Pedestrian in Portola (KTVU)
- Woman Assaulted After Driving into Protest (SFGate)
- Thousands Gather for Juneteenth Celebrations (CBSLocal, SFExaminer)
- Protesters Topple Park Statues (SFExaminer)
- Bay Area Economy Reshaped by COVID (SFChron)
- Commentary: EV’s Can Advance Social Justice (SFChron)
