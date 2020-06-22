Today’s Headlines

  • On BART’s New Stations (SFChron)
  • BART Train Decouples (NBCBayArea)
  • More on Changes Planned for Muni Rail (SFGate)
  • More on Transit Construction Streamlining Bill (MarinIJ)
  • Google Maps to Add “First Mile” Transit (9to5Google)
  • More on Assembly Attempt to Kill HSR (SFChron)
  • Motorist Kills Pedestrian in Portola (KTVU)
  • Woman Assaulted After Driving into Protest (SFGate)
  • Thousands Gather for Juneteenth Celebrations (CBSLocal, SFExaminer)
  • Protesters Topple Park Statues (SFExaminer)
  • Bay Area Economy Reshaped by COVID (SFChron)
  • Commentary: EV’s Can Advance Social Justice (SFChron)

