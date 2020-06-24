Today’s Headlines

COVID’s Long-Term Effects on Transit, Commuting (Grist)

Transit Ridership Growing (ProgressiveRailroading)

Fares on Golden Gate Ferry, Buses Going Up (CBSLocal)

Climate Activism and Racial Justice (SFChron)

Tenderloin Protests and Black Homeless Communities (SFExaminer)

50 Years of Pride (SFExaminer)

Columbus Statue Removed (Curbed)

Record New Cases of Coronavirus (SFGate)

A Look Back at the Segway (Mashable)

Commentary: Bay Area’s Reopening is Erasing COVID Success (SFChron)

Commentary: Stop Littering San Francisco (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?