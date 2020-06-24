Today’s Headlines

  • COVID’s Long-Term Effects on Transit, Commuting (Grist)
  • Transit Ridership Growing (ProgressiveRailroading)
  • Fares on Golden Gate Ferry, Buses Going Up (CBSLocal)
  • Climate Activism and Racial Justice (SFChron)
  • Tenderloin Protests and Black Homeless Communities (SFExaminer)
  • 50 Years of Pride (SFExaminer)
  • Columbus Statue Removed (Curbed)
  • Record New Cases of Coronavirus (SFGate)
  • A Look Back at the Segway (Mashable)
  • Commentary: Bay Area’s Reopening is Erasing COVID Success (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Stop Littering San Francisco (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

