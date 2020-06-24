Today’s Headlines
- COVID’s Long-Term Effects on Transit, Commuting (Grist)
- Transit Ridership Growing (ProgressiveRailroading)
- Fares on Golden Gate Ferry, Buses Going Up (CBSLocal)
- Climate Activism and Racial Justice (SFChron)
- Tenderloin Protests and Black Homeless Communities (SFExaminer)
- 50 Years of Pride (SFExaminer)
- Columbus Statue Removed (Curbed)
- Record New Cases of Coronavirus (SFGate)
- A Look Back at the Segway (Mashable)
- Commentary: Bay Area’s Reopening is Erasing COVID Success (SFChron)
- Commentary: Stop Littering San Francisco (SFExaminer)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?