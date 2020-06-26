Today’s Headlines

BART Board Approves $2.4 Billion Budget (SFExaminer)

How BART Will Weather Budget Crisis (MercNews)

BART Director Praises General Lee (SFGate, SFChron)

BART Police to Shift Away from Calls on Homeless (SFChron)

BART Ridership Begins to Rebound (EastBayTimes)

Poor Communities at Risk as Transit Struggles (Axios)

Oakland ‘Flex Streets’ (SFGate)

More on Toppled Statues (SFChron)

Muir Woods to Reopen Monday (SFChron)

Less Driving Saves Wildlife (EastBayTimes)

Nature Center Near Sunol Breaks Ground (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog San Francisco will be on vacation starting Monday, June 29, returning Monday, July 6. Syndication, headlines and some light publishing will continue during that period.