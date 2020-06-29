Today’s Headlines

  • Muni’s plans for transit-only lanes (KCBS)
  • Oakland awarded $28.2m for affordable housing, transportation projects (KCBS)
  • Golden Gate Transit fares to rise on Wednesday (The San Francisco News)
  • Berkeley tenants fear eviction for UC student housing project (SF Chronicle)
  • Protests and Pride march merge (SF Chronicle)
  • Counties rethink opening plans as COVID cases grow (CalMatters)
  • Advocates push to keep JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park car-free (Hoodline)
  • Black San Franciscans disproportionately targeted for curfew arrests (Hoodline)

More headlines at Streetsblog California and Streetsblog USA