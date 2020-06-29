Today’s Headlines
- Muni’s plans for transit-only lanes (KCBS)
- Oakland awarded $28.2m for affordable housing, transportation projects (KCBS)
- Golden Gate Transit fares to rise on Wednesday (The San Francisco News)
- Berkeley tenants fear eviction for UC student housing project (SF Chronicle)
- Protests and Pride march merge (SF Chronicle)
- Counties rethink opening plans as COVID cases grow (CalMatters)
- Advocates push to keep JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park car-free (Hoodline)
- Black San Franciscans disproportionately targeted for curfew arrests (Hoodline)
