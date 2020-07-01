Today’s Headlines
- Upper Haight to get three bikeshare stations (Hoodline)
- Golden Gate Bridge tolls, ferry, and bus fares go up today (SF Chronicle, Press Democrat)
- That noise the new Golden Gate Bridge railings make in high winds is loud, eerie (Marin Independent Journal)
- Court rules that ballot measure to raise bridge tolls only needed majority vote, is legit (SF Chronicle)
- Despite moratoriums, landlords still try to evict tenants (KQED)
- Landlords sue to stop SF eviction moratorium (SF Gate)
- Video: A “tidal wave” of evictions is coming (NBC)
- What’s behind rising COVID cases in Bay Area (SF Chronicle)
- Oakland City Council to revisit budget over calls for police defunding (SF Gate)
- Berkeley passes budget with cuts to police (SF Chronicle)
