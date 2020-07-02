- Oakland Settles for $150k with Rich City Rides Founder Najari Smith Over False Arrest (CBS2, SF Gate)
- Oakland Considers New Budget in Light of Calls to Defund the Police (SF Gate)
- As Cities Create New Budgets, Future of Bay Area Policing Coming Into Focus (Chronicle)
- Editorial: Bay Area Police Killing Black People at Disproportionate Rate (MercNews)
- Citing Budget Crunch, SFMTA Ends “Free Muni for Youth” Program (Examiner)
- Harvard Scientists Call for CA to Double COVID Testing (Chronicle)
- Things Slowly Returning to Normal on Monday…for SF’s Parking Meters (Examiner)
- House Dems. Have a Climate Plan That Includes Standards, Investments, Justice (Vox)
- The House Approved Democrats’ $1.5-trillion Infrastructure Bill (New York Daily News), and It’s Better Than Any Such Bill That’s Passed Before (Streetsblog).