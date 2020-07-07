Today’s Headlines

  • Transit Only Lanes on Beale (SFExaminer)
  • Too Many Agencies, Not Enough Riders (Bloomberg)
  • AC Transit Could Cut 30 Percent of its Bus Lines (SFChron)
  • Making Transit Feel Safe (SFChron, Sentinal)
  • Caltrain’s Safety Measures (ABC7)
  • Parking Demand Returns to Near Pre-Pandemic Level (SFBay)
  • More on Proposal to Split Public Works (SFExaminer)
  • SF and Oakland Most Gentrified in US (SFGate)
  • Proposal to Freeze Rent Increases (SFChron)
  • San Francisco Receives State Grant (SFNews)
  • Pandemic has Ravaged Fisherman’s Wharf (SFChron)
  • Commentary: SMART Deserves Aid (MarinIJ)

