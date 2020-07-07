Today’s Headlines
- Transit Only Lanes on Beale (SFExaminer)
- Too Many Agencies, Not Enough Riders (Bloomberg)
- AC Transit Could Cut 30 Percent of its Bus Lines (SFChron)
- Making Transit Feel Safe (SFChron, Sentinal)
- Caltrain’s Safety Measures (ABC7)
- Parking Demand Returns to Near Pre-Pandemic Level (SFBay)
- More on Proposal to Split Public Works (SFExaminer)
- SF and Oakland Most Gentrified in US (SFGate)
- Proposal to Freeze Rent Increases (SFChron)
- San Francisco Receives State Grant (SFNews)
- Pandemic has Ravaged Fisherman’s Wharf (SFChron)
- Commentary: SMART Deserves Aid (MarinIJ)
