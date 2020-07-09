Today’s Headlines

Cable Cars Out of Service for Foreseeable Future (SFChron, SFExaminer)

SamTrans Grapples with Mask Enforcement (DailyJournal)

Lockdowns Hasten Infrastructure Work (NYTimes)

More on Proposed Caltrain Measure (SFExaminer)

More on AC Transit Cuts (Berkeleyside)

More on Beale Street Improvements (MassTransit)

How Berkeley Could Remove Police from Traffic Stops (NYTimes)

“White Lives Matter” Painted on Martinez Street (SFChron, KQED)

Why I’ve Nearly Hit Pedestrians (MercNews)

Historian Salvages Haight Sidewalk (Hoodline)

Commentary: Ballot Do Overs, Prop. 13 Reform (MercNews)

