Today’s Headlines
- Detailed Plans for HSR Between San Jose and SF (SFChron, RailwayAge)
- Golden Gate Transit Cuts Service (SFGate)
- More on AC Transit Reductions (DailyCalifornian)
- More on Sidelined Cable Cars (KTVU, Trains, SFNews)
- Panhandle Bike Lane Delayed (Hoodline)
- More on Berkeley Cops and Traffic Enforcement (EastBayTimes)
- Bond for Parks and Homeless (SFExaminer)
- Berkeley Wins Grant for Affordable Housing (Berkeleyside)
- Struggles of Oakland’s Black-Owned Businesses (SFChron)
- Commentary: Let Remote Work Continue (SVBizJournal)
- Commentary: An Amazing Future Without Cars (NYTimes)
