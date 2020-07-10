Today’s Headlines

Detailed Plans for HSR Between San Jose and SF (SFChron, RailwayAge)

Golden Gate Transit Cuts Service (SFGate)

More on AC Transit Reductions (DailyCalifornian)

More on Sidelined Cable Cars (KTVU, Trains, SFNews)

Panhandle Bike Lane Delayed (Hoodline)

More on Berkeley Cops and Traffic Enforcement (EastBayTimes)

Bond for Parks and Homeless (SFExaminer)

Berkeley Wins Grant for Affordable Housing (Berkeleyside)

Struggles of Oakland’s Black-Owned Businesses (SFChron)

Commentary: Let Remote Work Continue (SVBizJournal)

Commentary: An Amazing Future Without Cars (NYTimes)

