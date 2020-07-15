Today’s Headlines

S.F. Board of Supes Scuttle Caltrain Tax (SFChron)

BART Begs for Money (SFChron)

Transit in Crisis (Hill)

SoMa, Tenderloin, and all of D3 Left Out of ‘Slow Streets’ (SFExaminer)

Berkeley Approves Separate Traffic Enforcement (Berkeleyside, KGO)

‘Cut the Commute’ Pledge (CBSLocal)

Bad News on Climate Change (SFChron)

Progress in Renovating Geneva Trolley Barn (SFGate)

Peacock Takes Over Oakland Street (SFGate)

Commentary: Housing Prices and COVID (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Where will all the Housing Go? (SFExaminer)

