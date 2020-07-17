Today’s Headlines

Segments of Valencia to go Car Free (SFChron, MissionLocal)

Closing Golden Gate Park to Cars (SFExaminer)

‘Urbanism’ Hasn’t Worked for Everyone (Curbed)

Matt Haney Wants to Save Caltrain (SFChron)

More on Bay Area Transit Funding Crisis (KTVU)

City Settles Two Cases Against Former Muni Head (SFExaminer)

Plunge in Transit Ridership Hurts Climate Change Goals (InsideClimateNews)

More on Muni’s August Return Plans (SFBay)

Historic Advertising at Duboce Park (Hoodline)

World Record Hopscotch (Hoodline)

Commentary: Save Caltrain, the Heartbeat of the Peninsula (DailyJournal)

Commentary: Proposed Six-Story Apartment Bldg is Novato’s Salesforce? (MarinIJ)

