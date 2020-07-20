This Week: SFMTA Board, Transit Survival, Bike Theft
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all in-person events have been cancelled. Here is a list of online/webinar events this week.
- Tuesday SFMTA Board of Directors Meeting. Members of the public are encouraged to participate remotely. If you want to ensure your comment on any item on the agenda is received by the Board in advance of the meeting, please send an email to MTABoard@sfmta.com by 5 pm on Monday, July 20th, or call 415-646-4470. Tuesday, July 21, 1 p.m. Watch Board meeting online.
- Wednesday Bay Area’s Transit Survival Plan. Earlier this spring, SPUR–in partnership with AECOM–convened transit agencies and transit advocates from across the Bay Area to discuss the recovery and reshaping of the region’s transit ecosystem in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Join SPUR to hear the results of these workshops. Wednesday, July 22, 12:30 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Wednesday Bike Theft Prevention. Learn how to protect your bike from theft. Wednesday, July 22, 7-8 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Thursday Missing Middle Housing. Hear from the author of the new book, Missing Middle Housing, as he discusses townhouses, duplexes and fourplexes, and how they can be designed well to create affordable communities. Thursday, July 23, 12:30 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Thursday A Tale of Two Parks. Join SPUR for a discussion of New York’s Central Park and San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. Thursday, July 23, 5 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Thursday Intro to Urban Cycling. Come learn the basics of biking in San Francisco. Thursday, July 23, 5-6 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Saturday J Church Transfer Improvements Project Public Hearing. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency will discuss proposed street changes at the intersection of Church and Market Streets. Saturday, July 25, 11:00 a.m. Join by phone or to provide public comment at 888-363-4734, Access code: 7014320. Or join online.
