Today’s Headlines

Let the Voters Decide Future of Caltrain (NBCBayArea)

Could Virus Cause a Public Transit ‘Death Spiral?’ (NYTimes)

Life Without Muni (SFExaminer)

New Stretch of Bay Trail (SFGate)

Cancel BART’s Santa Clara Segment (EastBayTimes)

Plan Bay Area 2050 (SFChron)

More Slow Streets in S.F. (Hoodline)

Skate Boarders and Speed Bumps on Delores (SFExaminer, SFChron)

Historic Buildings to Be Lifted (SFGate)

Filling Street Libraries (SFGate)

Persuading the Anti-Maskers (SFGate)

Commentary: Not Wearing Masks Makes You Selfish (SFExaminer)

