Today’s Headlines
- Caltrain Funding Measure Still in Limbo (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Caltrain Lifeline Proposal (EastBayTimes)
- More on Muni’s Planned Return (SFGate, CBSLocal, Hoodline)
- Salaries up for BART Workers (SFChron)
- Tenderloin Sidewalk Widening (SFExaminer)
- Street to be Named after First Black Firefighter (SFGate)
- Fell Street Protected Lane Now Under Construction (Hoodline)
- Balboa Reservoir Project Appeal (SFExaminer)
- Rents Decline with Value of Proximity (SFGate)
- Covid and the Changes to Cities (CityMetric)
- Oakland Cuts Police Budget (SFChron)
