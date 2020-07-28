Today’s Headlines
- Investigation into Muni Driver Attack (KRON4)
- San Mateo Pushes Back Against Amended Caltrain Measure (SFChron)
- Discount Program for SMART (MassTransit)
- Provide Input on Plan Bay Area 2050 (SFExaminer)
- $$ for Affordable Housing Falls Short (SFExaminer)
- Number of Homes for Sale Hits 10-Year High (Socketsite)
- Eight New Berkeley Housing Projects (Berkeleyside)
- Survey on East Bay Parks (EastBayTimes)
- How Safe are Outdoor Gatherings? (SFChron)
- Hardly Strictly Blue Grass to Go Virtual (Hoodline)
- Commentary: Government Shouldn’t Track Individual Scooter Trips (CalMatters)
- Commentary: Fighting for a Caltrain that Serves Everyone (DailyJournal)
