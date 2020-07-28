Today’s Headlines

Investigation into Muni Driver Attack (KRON4)

San Mateo Pushes Back Against Amended Caltrain Measure (SFChron)

Discount Program for SMART (MassTransit)

Provide Input on Plan Bay Area 2050 (SFExaminer)

$$ for Affordable Housing Falls Short (SFExaminer)

Number of Homes for Sale Hits 10-Year High (Socketsite)

Eight New Berkeley Housing Projects (Berkeleyside)

Survey on East Bay Parks (EastBayTimes)

How Safe are Outdoor Gatherings? (SFChron)

Hardly Strictly Blue Grass to Go Virtual (Hoodline)

Commentary: Government Shouldn’t Track Individual Scooter Trips (CalMatters)

Commentary: Fighting for a Caltrain that Serves Everyone (DailyJournal)

