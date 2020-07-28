Today’s Headlines

  • Investigation into Muni Driver Attack (KRON4)
  • San Mateo Pushes Back Against Amended Caltrain Measure (SFChron)
  • Discount Program for SMART (MassTransit)
  • Provide Input on Plan Bay Area 2050 (SFExaminer)
  • $$ for Affordable Housing Falls Short (SFExaminer)
  • Number of Homes for Sale Hits 10-Year High (Socketsite)
  • Eight New Berkeley Housing Projects (Berkeleyside)
  • Survey on East Bay Parks (EastBayTimes)
  • How Safe are Outdoor Gatherings? (SFChron)
  • Hardly Strictly Blue Grass to Go Virtual (Hoodline)
  • Commentary: Government Shouldn’t Track Individual Scooter Trips (CalMatters)
  • Commentary: Fighting for a Caltrain that Serves Everyone (DailyJournal)

